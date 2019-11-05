{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign. Mitchell County’s campaign began on November 1. Volunteer bell ringers are needed to help cover several hundred hours of bell ringing. The Red Kettle campaign is the largest annual fundraising event for The Salvation Army.

Each season, volunteers from Mitchell County give their time to help ring a bell at one of our red kettles,” said Sarah Krukow, The Mitchell County Salvation Army Extension Coordinator. “The public’s donations in our red kettles are critical in funding our programs and services year-round for families, seniors, the homeless and during times of disasters.”

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to assist with this program. To sign up, volunteers can call The Mitchell County Salvation Army Extension at 641-732-3777 and speak with Sarah. Each year The Salvation Army assists nearly a hundred families in Mitchell County. Donations received during this campaign or that are individually given stay in Mitchell County.

