The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign. Mitchell County’s campaign began on November 1. Volunteer bell ringers are needed to help cover several hundred hours of bell ringing. The Red Kettle campaign is the largest annual fundraising event for The Salvation Army.
Each season, volunteers from Mitchell County give their time to help ring a bell at one of our red kettles,” said Sarah Krukow, The Mitchell County Salvation Army Extension Coordinator. “The public’s donations in our red kettles are critical in funding our programs and services year-round for families, seniors, the homeless and during times of disasters.”
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome to assist with this program. To sign up, volunteers can call The Mitchell County Salvation Army Extension at 641-732-3777 and speak with Sarah. Each year The Salvation Army assists nearly a hundred families in Mitchell County. Donations received during this campaign or that are individually given stay in Mitchell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.