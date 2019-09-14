{{featured_button_text}}

There will be a Vietnam veterans reunion on  Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept 20, 21 and 22, the home of Shirley Hackenmiller, 909 State Street.

All veterans are welcome to come tell their stories and reminisce with guys from the 7th Cavalry, Bravo Company, serving from 1965-1972.

