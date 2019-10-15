Students are once again invited to participate in the Ladies Auxiliary to the Osage VFW Post 7920’s essay contests.
Three different contests will be offered. The deadline is Oct. 31 for all. Students in public, private or home schools are all eligible. Schools have complete information about the contests. Those with more questions can contact Sandy Major at 641-832-7706.
Third, Fourth and Fifth Grades: The essay contest is open to any student in third, fourth or fifth grades. The third grade essay topic is “I Love America Because . . .” The fourth grade topic is “What does it mean to be patriotic?" and the fifth grade topic is “Why should we honor our veterans?” Cash awards are given. This part of the VFW's Americanism Program.
Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grades: The Patriots Pen essay contest topic this year is “What Makes America Great?" Cash awards are given.
Ninth-12th Grades: In the Voice of Democracy contest, an audio essay is required. The topic this year is “What Makes America Great?” Cash awards are given on the local, district and state levels; the top student in the state wins an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D. C., along with win a cash prize.
