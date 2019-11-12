{{featured_button_text}}

An empty chair for a missing soldier, the playing of military songs in the air, the presentation of flags and the sound of fellow soldiers visiting were all part of this year’s Veteran’s Day program held at Osage Community Schools.

This year’s program included music by the Osage High School Concert Band and remembering, with speakers Brad Gentz, Brent Jennings and Tim Hejhal.

Gentz, Commander of the Osage American Legion, spoke of past presidents and their impact and understanding of the needs of the veterans. “It is important to remember veterans are serving us 365 days a year,” Gentz said.

Jennings, a Retired Lieutenant Colonel, followed Gentz. He reminded everyone to be thanking veterans every day, not only on Veteran’s Day. Jennings said not everyone serves in the military, (less than one in 200 people are serving), but “that doesn’t mean you can’t serve your community, state, and country in other ways. Find a way to do that service.”

