This is the second of a series of monthly columns authored by the Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition (SAC).
What is Vaping?
Vaping is the inhalation of vapor from liquid “juice” in an electronic cigarette, vape pen or personal vaporizer.
It’s also commonly referred to as Juuling.
The juice inside these devices can contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical commonly found in cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Unfortunately, many teens are gaining access to these nicotine filled devices and they are causing damage.
What is so dangerous about vaping?
The ultra-fine particles in the vapor juice can be inhaled deep into the lungs, which in reality pumps cancer-causing substances into the lungs of those using these products.
Flavoring, called diacetyl, is a chemical linked to serious lung disease.
There have been several studies published since 2016 reporting nicotine-containing vaping products are triggering lung inflammation and damage to lung tissue.
The long-term effects include heart and lung issues that can result in things such as COPD.
The term COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is used to describe lung diseases such as emphysema, bronchitis and asthma.
Symptoms of COPD that start to develop in teens, who vape, may include chest tightness, cough, fatigue, respiratory infections, shortness of breath and wheezing.
What is the overall outcome of those who vape?
The reality is teens are vaping.
Electronic cigarettes are very dangerous and are just as addictive as traditional cigarettes.
No matter what age you are or when you start vaping, you can die as a result of vaping.
Recently in the national news, the medical community has uncovered over 800 documented cases of severe lung illnesses and at least 15 deaths in just the past few months.
Teens - please don’t vape.
Parents please take the time to talk with your teenagers about the facts and the dangers of vaping.
