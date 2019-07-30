Ever since 2014, Osage residents have complained about an odor in town that officials later determined was coming from an industrial wastewater pre-treatment facility.
Officials with the facility, originally managed by the city of Osage and now managed by Valent BioSciences, are hoping a new bio-scrubber which is expected to begin operating during the first full week of August will finally resolve the issue.
The $8.5 million facility, located just south of the Valent plant, is owned by Mitchell County. Designed by YEH-Yaggy, it was built to handle wastewater exiting the plant and increase the city's treatment capacity as a whole.
Bill Zimmerle, manager of the Valent plant, said since the company took over operation of the pre-treatment facility a year and a half ago, Valent has made improvements to reduce odor from the pre-treatment process.
However, the smell is sometimes still strong enough to be noticeable to residents, he said.
The recently-installed bio-scrubber should clean the air emitting from the vents not only during regular operations, but also during process upsets "so we don't have these times when there are odors coming out," he said.
The Valent plant began operations in Osage in the summer of 2014.
The pre-treatment facility owned by the county was leased and operated by the city of Osage.
In turn, the city charged Valent for operation on a monthly basis.
Following an odor study spurred by complaints from residents, the city installed two carbon scrubbers and a chemical scrubber at the pre-treatment facility.
Valent took over management of the facility a year and a half ago and began modifying operational protocols, according to Zimmerle.
The facility has three equalization tanks. When the city was in charge, those tanks were never totally empty because of the design of the facility, according to Zimmerle.
Facility manager Brian Lynch, the engineering team and outside consultants redesigned the facility so the equalization tanks could be totally emptied, Zimmerle said.
You have free articles remaining.
The sludge storage tanks also were completely emptied for the first time, he said.
Last year little or no odor came from the facility from Memorial Day until early fall, according to Zimmerle.
However, the odor problems then resurfaced, and Valent officials came to the Sept. 11, 2018 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting to address the issue.
In addition to purchasing the bio-scrubber, the company recently hired Katie Anorve-Andress as the wastewater engineer for the pre-treatment facility.
Zimmerle said her previous job experience is a big plus for the company.
Anorve-Andress used to be one of the engineers at the wastewater pre-treatment facility for a paper mill in northern Minnesota.
"Paper mills are also notorious for bad odor," she said.
A lot of people in Osage don't understand exactly what Valent does, so the company is trying to educate then, according to Zimmerle.
Some residents mistakenly believe Valent is a chemical manufacturer, he said.
Valent actually performs industrial fermentation of naturally-occurring bacteria to create products sent to A-Z Drying in Osage for formulation, packaging and shipping to 95 countries, according to Zimmerle.
Valent's main focus is on pest and insect control at the larval stage and crop enhancement products, according to Zimmerle.
"Basically our mission statement is to protect individuals' health and help to feed the world," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.