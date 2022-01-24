USDA offering disaster assistance for windstorm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering disaster assistance to farmers and livestock producers in Iowa impacted by the recent windstorm.

According to the press release, Iowa agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by recent tornadoes and severe storms that occurred in early December of 2021. USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover.

“Production agriculture is vital to Iowa’s economy, and USDA stands ready to assist in the recovery from tornadoes and severe weather,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). “USDA employees are working diligently to deliver USDA’s extensive portfolio of disaster assistance programs and services to all impacted agricultural producers.”

For more information, go to https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/disaster-tool and https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/2021-09/fsa-disasterassistance-at-a-glance-sept.-2021.pdf, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and https://www.farmers.gov/loans/farm-loan-discovery-tool can help producers and landowners determine program or loan options.

For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent. For FSA and NRCS programs, they should contact their local USDA Service Center, or call the FSA call center at 877-508-8364.

