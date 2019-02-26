OSAGE | The Osage Education Association and Osage Educational Support Association presented their initial contract proposals to the Osage Community Schools Board of Education during special meetings on Monday, Feb. 18.
The Educational Support Association requested a $.45 increase to the base wage of each employee. In addition, the Association requested an increase of $450 to the base salary for bus drivers.
The Education Association requested an increase of $625 to the base salary. With this increase, the base salary would increase to $37,105.
In addition, the same increase was requested for the district’s supplemental base pay, raising it to $34,709.
The Association also requested the $1,800 per year addition to each salary schedule step be maintained.
The school board has 10 days to respond to both associations’ initial proposals.
In other business, a public hearing was set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, regarding the 2019-2020 school calendar.
A ribbon cutting and tours of the district’s new music facility will take place on Tuesday, March 12, in conjunction with the STEAM Festival also being held that night.
Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamann reported the district is considering the placement of an electronic sign on the corner of Seventh Street and Sawyer Drive.
The sign would announce upcoming events and other school related information. Schwamman said she had contacted Cedar River Complex (CRC) officials with the proposal of the two entities sharing the cost of the sign. With the costing sharing, CRC upcoming events would also be posted.
The board accepted a bid of $74,342 from Watchfire for new score and video boards, to be located at each end of the new high school gym.
The cost of the scoreboards will be covered through the revenue received from five-year rental agreements from local sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.