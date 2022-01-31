 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI honors local students

The University of Northern Iowa recently named several local students to the Fall of 2021 semester dean’s list. As well, several local students graduated from UNI in Fall of 2021.

UNI graduates include, from Nora Springs: Sadye Marker, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; and Kelly Smith Arickx, Master of Social Work, Social Work: Foundation: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization.

From Osage: McKenzie Mohl, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Hanna Mullenbach, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Brittany Promes, Master of Social Work, Social Work: Foundation: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization.

From St. Ansgar: John Patterson, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Abigail Wold, Bachelor of Arts, Communication/Public Relations: Sports Public Relations.

Dean’s list honorees include, from Nora Springs: Ava Shafer.

From Osage: Joan Grimm, Katherine Hoppel, Noah Michels, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Megan Schmidt, and Addyline Witt.

From Riceville: Gabriel Mueller and Savannah Sullivan.

From St. Ansgar: Lauren Bork, Harmony Clark, Brody Patterson, Hannah Patterson, John Patterson, Leah Wagner, Ryan Wagner, and Abigail Wold.

From Stacyville: Emily Hemann and Samantha Hemann.

