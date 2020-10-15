Unc's Cheesecakes founder Jessica Baldus honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association

Jessica Baldus, owner and operator of two restaurants and a bakery in Osage, has been named one of 40 Women to Watch in the hospitality industry by the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Baldus is the founder of Unc’s Cheesecakes Inc., which has evolved into a managing partnership between Taste, Piggyback and the Bakery.

All three establishments are located under one roof in downtown Osage but operate separately.

Baldus and the other honorees hail from nearly every segment and function in the hospitality industry, from purveyors and entrepreneurs, to chefs and business development professionals, according to a press release from the Iowa Restaurant Association.

More than 100 nominations were submitted from throughout the state. All showcased women in Iowa's hospitality industry who are blazing new trails, leading by example, and impressing their peers, customers and managers daily, the press release stated.

“I felt very honored just to have someone nominate me,” Baldus told the Press News.

She said she felt even more honored to actually be named among the 40 honorees.