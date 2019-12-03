Along with the start of spooky season comes the start of the busiest month of the year for me. You may think I love the start of pumpkin spice latte and the leaves falling, but that is completely false. Oh and I can’t forget about everybody's favorite season— flannel season. I’ll just say now I don’t even own a flannel.
Here's the reasons for my business. Let's start off with the Rudd haunted house. When October first hits, along comes the rush of getting the finishing touches done on the haunted house and having it prepared for opening day. So with that, I spend most of my free time getting ready for that along with my busy schedule of football and work.
Then comes the first night I can help since the opening night is on a Friday. I don’t get to help because of the football game. However the second night is usually busier because there is no high school football on Saturdays.
My least favorite part of October has to be setting up Halloween decorations. Most people know where my home is when I say the “Halloween House,” because I’ll just say we go a little crazy. First, we start off by putting up the stage which takes about four people to do so. That is then followed by the rows of headstones, skulls, and lights. Lights are definitely not fun to hook up. Then comes the the blow ups; they are not hard to hook up. They are just heavy and awkward to carry. Then comes the fence and lights along the fence: that is definitely one of the easiest things to do, but they always fall over because of the wind. The worst part of it all is definitely raking around the decorations, and that makes an easy task take multiple hours of work. It just causes a headache and takes a lot more work as you have to crawl around to get the leaves out from under the blow ups. Then once that is done the wind always picks up and I have to rake again.
Even after all of that, I do still love October. I do enjoy spending all of my time three Saturday nights in a row on Halloween festivities. I also enjoy seeing the smiles we bring to people's faces on Halloween night.
