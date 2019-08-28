Two Charles City residents were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 24 in Mitchell.
John Carpenter, 34, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported by Mercy Air Med to Mercy One in Mason City, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Passenger Ashley Carpenter, 32, was transported by ambulance to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
John Carpenter was negotiating a left hand curve at West Main Street and Commercial Street in Mitchell at 3:40 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway, according to the crash report.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashley Carpenter was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the ditch.
The motorcycle struck multiple trees before John Carpenter was also thrown and landed in the ditch, according to the crash report. The motorcycle landed on top of him.
Both victims sustained serious injures, the crash report stated.
The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.