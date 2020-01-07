Two new conservation employees hired in Mitchell County

Mitchell Soil and Water Conservation District has hired two new employees.

Ellen Friedrich is the project coordinator for the Rock Creek Watershed.

Friedrich has degrees in anthropology and environmental studies from Iowa State University. After graduation she served as a teacher and farmhand at an agriculture school in Madagascar. Most recently, she was in northern Minnesota working with the Fond du Lac Tribal Government to rebuild a local, healthy, and culuturally appropriate food system as a part of their Food Sovereingty Initiative.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Friedrich is based out of the USDA-NRCS office in Osage.

Matthew Welsh is the district conservationist for NRCS- Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mitchell County. In his previous position, he was the district conservationist for Dickinson and Emmet County in Northwest Iowa.

Welsh has worked within the conservation partnership since 2010 starting out as watershed coordinator, then moving on to soil conservation technician and soil conservationist positions, before becoming a district conservationist in 2018.

During his career with NRCS Welsh has spent extensive time with the engineering of conservation practices and working with livestock operations to solve resource concerns. As a soil conservationist and district conservationist, a good bulk of Welsh's time was spent working with producers to adopt or expand soil health systems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0