Two Mitchell County students awarded honors at Riverland Community College

Tyson Anderson of St. Ansgar was named to the Riverland Community College Spring 2020 President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

Alicamarie Wilder of Carpenter was named to the Riverland Community College Spring 2020 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

Riverland Community College is in Austin, Minnesota.

