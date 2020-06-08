Two Mitchell County area students named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan Branstad of Mitchell, Iowa and Nadezhda Murphy of Osage, Iowa were named to the Upper Iowa University's Spring 2020 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a minium of 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Upper Iowa University is a private university in Fayette, Iowa, 21 other U.S. locations and a Hong Kong location. It has an enrollment of 5,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0