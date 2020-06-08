Two Mitchell County area students named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List
0 comments

Two Mitchell County area students named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Morgan Branstad of Mitchell, Iowa and Nadezhda Murphy of Osage, Iowa were named to the Upper Iowa University's Spring 2020 Dean's List. 

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a minium of 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. 

Upper Iowa University is a private university in Fayette, Iowa, 21 other U.S. locations and a Hong Kong location. It has an enrollment of 5,200 undergraduate and graduate students. 

Education weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News