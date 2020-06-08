Two Mitchell County area students named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List

Morgan Branstad of Mitchell, Iowa and Nadezhda Murphy of Osage, Iowa were named to the Upper Iowa University's Spring 2020 Dean's List.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a minium of 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Upper Iowa University is a private university in Fayette, Iowa, 21 other U.S. locations and a Hong Kong location. It has an enrollment of 5,200 undergraduate and graduate students.
