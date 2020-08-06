Tusler and Dieterich winners at Beef Show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the youths’ 4-H and FFA Beef Show brought a large number of exhibitors and spectators on July 31. Judge Matt Johnson, who works in the beef industry in South Dakota, moved swiftly through the classes of market and breeding animals.

Garret Tusler of the Osage FFA showed the Grand Champion Market Animal, and Hale Dieterich of St Ansgar had the Grand Champion Breeding Heifer.

While the Champion Breeding Heifer belonged to 12-year-old Dieterich of St Ansgar, he was not able to attend the show. After searching for a substitute showman someone suggested he contact Sydney Patterson, who is a nine-year veteran of the cattle show ring.

Patterson, who is a sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College seeking a degree in Ag Operation, said she had never worked with the heifer prior to the show. “Hale Dieterich called and asked if I would show for him. I had seen the calf at another show, but I was never close to it. I liked being able to show the calf, she was very calm and loving,” said Patterson. Despite their unfamiliarity, the heifer and Patterson worked well together.

With the win, Dieterich’s heifer earned an opportunity to be showed at the North Central Iowa Showdown, with Hale showing his own heifer. (See related story on Showdown results)