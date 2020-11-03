Tried & True boutique grateful for community support

Tried & True, a new boutique in Osage, sells donated, high-quality new and gently used clothing to help fund services for individuals supported by One Vision.

One Vision, a nonprofit organization based in Clear Lake that was formerly called Opportunity Village, provides support and services for individuals with disabilities.

One Vision opened an office at 706 Main St. in Osage in January 2019 to better service the eastern portion of North Iowa. The Tried & True store, which opened on Oct. 22, is located in the front of the building while the offices are in the back.

Tried & True also has a store in Clear Lake that opened earlier this year near the One Vision General Store, which sells a wider variety of used items.

Amy Hartson, store lead for Tried & True in Osage, said clothing and accessories for the store are chosen from items donated to the General Store.

Clothes and other items picked for Tried & True tend to be more high-end, according to Hartson. Sometimes they still have price tags on them.

Tried & True carries brand names such as Under Armor, Nike or Victoria’s Secret. Some of the purses sold at the Osage boutique were designed by Betsey Johnson.