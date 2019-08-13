The Osage City Council has approved a property exchange that will allow the Tres Amigos restaurant to move downtown.
During its Aug. 5 meeting, the council voted in favor of a swap in which the city acquires the lots at 1212 and 1220 Main Street and Cornelio Cibrian receives land in the 600 block of Chase Street.
That land is part of a larger piece of property the city acquired with the intention of creating more parking space for the public.
However, city officials determined not all of the land is needed for parking, according to Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay.
Cibrian owns Tres Amigos, a Mexican restaurant located in a leased building at 201 Plaza Lane.
Dunlay said Cibrian wanted to construct and own a building at a different site for the restaurant.
Cirbrian already owned two adjoining lots in the 1200 block of Main Street, both of which have older homes on them.
Dunlay said Cibrian considered tearing down the houses and building the new Tres Amigos restaurant there, but having enough parking was a concern.
The city proposed a property exchange so he could build the restaurant downtown, and he agreed.
Dunlay said the city now will pay to demolish the two old houses on Main Street, fill in the basements and market the land for residential or commercial development.
"There is some interest already," he said.
The exchange benefits Cibrian because it allows him to move his restaurant to a more visible location, according to Dunlay.
The deal benefits the city because "we will have another restaurant downtown and draw more people there," he said.
Dunlay also said he has seen the plans for the new restaurant and "they look very nice."
In addition, new commercial or residential development in the 1200 block of Main Street will generate more tax revenue for the city, according to Dunlay.
The city also will still own enough land on Chase Street to create 27 new public parking spaces, he said.
Work on the new Tres Amigos restaurant is expected to begin next month, according to Dunlay. Cibrian hopes to open it in April.
