Tres Amigos has ribbon cutting ceremony for new restaurant

COVID-19 has caused a lot of problems for small businesses, but one local restaurant took the time off to prepare their new building for opening. Tres Amigos had a ribbon0cutting ceremony for its new location on June 1.

Tres Amigos has been a part of the Osage community since 2009, but the owners recently decided to open a new location at 121 N. Seventh St. in Osage.

“(COVID-19) actually happened at a better time because we were actually planning on shutting down the other place and working over here to make sure it was ready for (the community. …),” says Yareli Moreno, the restaurant owner Cornelio Cibrian’s daughter. “It was pretty good timing for us.”

The restaurant used to be located at 201 Plaza Lane. Moreno says her family saw the relocating as an upgrade.

“We just thought that it would be best for us to build our own building down the road,” says Moreno. “It’s a nicer building.”

The family spent the month of April preparing the new space and they started giving out carryout and curbside orders on May 1.