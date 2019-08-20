Russ Valasek’s Super 99 Oliver Diesel, which was featured on this year’s Cedar Valley Memories Power Show button, carries more than the history of its restoration.
The tractor also carries the history of a close friendship.
“I bought the tractor 50 years ago at an auction and I knew the crankshaft was broke,” Merrill Johnson said.
Johnson said he tried pulling it to start it, but the crankshaft was broken and only half of it turned. He then placed the inoperable tractor in a shed and there it sat for decades. He had hoped to restore the machine but never found time to do it.
“I was a friend of Russ’s Valasek’s dad,” Johnson said. “The first time I met Russ, I had the gas station in Osage and Russ was still going to high school.” Russ soon went to work for Johnson at the gas station, along with helping Johnson tear down and move buildings.
While working for Johnson, Valasek discovered the old John Deere in one of Johnson’s sheds. He said he hoped Johnson might sell it to him someday.
Valasek and Johnson’s friendship grew over the decades, with Johnson finally selling the Super 99 to Valasek. “It took 50 years to find someone to restore it,” Johnson said, “and it was my best friend, Russ Valasek.”
“I had my eye on the tractor for about 40 years, while I worked with Merrill,” Valasek said. “I got it six or seven years ago. It was in pretty tough shape when I got it. The radiator was full of walnuts and the sheet metal was bent.”
Valasek tore it all down, straightened the sheet metal, sandblasted it, primed it and painted it. “I put on new wheel bearings and tires and rims, went through the clutch and put in a different motor,” he said. “Trying to find parts for it was difficult.”
The deep-green Oliver tractor, which is now in mint shape, displays its original stature. The machine, originally built in 1954, was one of only about 2,300 manufactured.
Valasek’s machine now has a 6-cylinder Waukesha engine, which is rated at 54 horsepower at the drawbar. “It was one of the bigger tractors in its day,” Valasek said. It also features a wide front-end and live PTO.
Old Iron enthusiasts are often tied together by their interests in old tractors and antique equipment, but for Valasek and Johnson their comradery surrounding tractors lies much deeper.
“It has been a good friendship,” Valasek said. “He is like a second dad to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.