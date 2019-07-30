{{featured_button_text}}

“9 to 5: The Musical!” had all the fun elements that came with the 1980 movie of “9 to 5.”

And while there was a generation of audience members who probably never saw the movie, which was released well before many were born, you can take our word for it: this production, directed by Craig Johnson, lived up to the movie’s hilarity, and then some.

The talents of the Cedar Summerstock troupe, supported by a Grade A local group of actors, were in full bloom for the production at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex.

Next up: The final show of the season, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” opening Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 11.

