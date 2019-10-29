Recently Northern Country Cooperative made donations to area schools for their BackPack Programs.
The schools receiving donations include the Minnesota schools of Alden-Conger, LeRoy, Glenville-Emmons, Grand Meadow, Lyle and Southland Public Schools, and the Iowa schools of St. Ansgar and Riceville.
Over the past three years, NCC has donated over $42,000 and to the BackPack Program. Along with 6,480 meat sticks and 5,736 cartons of shelf stable milk. The Program supplies school children in need with nutritious meals for the weekend. These backpacks of food are assembled at area schools, food banks, or other organizations and then distributed to the children.
You have free articles remaining.
Northern Country Coop employees and other volunteers set up a food stand each summer at area tractor pulls. Grilled ribeye steaks, brat patties and hamburgers along with chips and beverages are sold to raise money. Volunteers have also worked at Pizza Ranch in Austin, MN with profits going to the BackPack Program.
This large donation is made possible through a partnership with Nutra Blend, CoBank and Land O’ Lakes. NCC is enrolled in Nutra Blend’s “Drive to Feed Kids” program in which funds can be used for local food assistance programs, such as the BackPack Program. In addition, CoBank’s “Sharing Success” a charitable contribution program will match Northern Country Coop’s contribution. Land 0’ Lakes Foundation is also pleased to match donations to rural communities where members, employees, and facilities are located. The meat sticks and milk donations are possible through the “Main Course Project” sponsored by NutraBlend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.