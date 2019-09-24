Registration is now open for 2019 Iowa State University Mitchell County Clover Kids after school program Clover Kids will meet in both Osage and St. Ansgar schools, each group will meet four times throughout the school year beginning in October.
Clover Kids is a fun 4-H program specifically designed for children in kindergarten through third grade. The Mitchell County 4-H Clover Kids program fosters development of life skills for kindergarten through third graders by providing a unique, age-appropriate educational opportunity.
Participating in Clover Kids, students investigate Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), explore literacy through fun and engaging ways to read and write, learn the importance of being healthy and physically active, practice communication skills and learn to work as a team, play fun cooperative games and make new friends, participate in opportunities at county fair and much more.
Clover Kid registration is open to all youth, kindergarten through third grade. Don’t wait, reserve your spot now. Cost to register is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registrations are due Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pre-registration is required.
For more information about Clover Kids, 4-H or other extension programs, contact the Mitchell County Extension Office 641-732-5574 or email odlogue@iastate.edu.
