Three students from Mitchell County area named to Wartburg College's Dean List

Katelyn Halbach of Osage, Iowa, Addy Carlson of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Dayton Smith of St. Ansgar, Iowa were named to Wartburg College's Winter/May Term 2020 Dean's List.
523 students were named on the Dean's List this year. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms.
Wartburg College is a liberal arts college in Waverly, Iowa that enrolls 1,505 students.
