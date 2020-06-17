Three students from Mitchell County area named to Wartburg College's Dean List

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Katelyn Halbach of Osage, Iowa, Addy Carlson of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Dayton Smith of St. Ansgar, Iowa were named to Wartburg College's Winter/May Term 2020 Dean's List.

523 students were named on the Dean's List this year. The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms.