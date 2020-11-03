Three Osage members receive American FFA degrees

“I am also a member of the Economics Club at ISU,” said Popp. “I will graduate with an under-graduate degree in 2021, and plan to get a Master’s Degree in Ag Economics. Right now I am trying to work myself into farming, and after schooling I hope to come back to this area and work in Ag lending and financing and farm.

“FFA has been a big part of my life. I appreciate the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t say enough about the organization. Before FFA I used to be shy, but now I enjoy getting up in front of people. FFA has taught me about leadership and communications. If it wasn’t for me going outside the box in FFA, I wouldn’t be as effective communicator as I am now,” said Popp, who added he appreciated Advisor Malayne Meyer's help in filling out the application for the award.

Chloe Goodale

Chloe Goodale was raised on a farm two miles north of Orchard by her parents David and Tami. She was active in 4-H exhibiting photography, rabbits and goats at the county fair. She joined FFA as an eighth-grader and competed with the Ag Impact Team at the district level.

Goodale said her Supervised Agricultural Experience was working on a dairy farm near Stacyville.