Three Osage members receive American FFA degrees

This year the Osage FFA chapter had three members who qualified for the American FFA Degree award. In a virtual ceremony on Oct. 27 Joe Popp, Chloe Goodale and Garrett Meitner all received their American Degree.
Joe Popp
Joe Popp, son of Dennis and Kim Popp, was raised west of Osage and was involved in 4-H before joining FFA in eighth grade. A member of the Osage War Hawk 4-H Club, he served on the County Council and had woodworking as a project.
Popp joined FFA in 2013 and as a freshman became a member of the Conduct of Meeting Team. As a sophomore he was a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team that qualified for state competition. He was on an Ag Mechanics Team that won state and went on to compete at nationals.
During his junior year, Popp was a member of the Farm Business Management Team that finished in the top 10 at state, and he was a sub for Experience the Action Team at national competition.
His senior year he received his state award and competed as an individual in Farm Business Management. Popp served as chapter treasurer for two years and president his senior year.
After graduation in 2018, Popp entered Iowa State University where he is pursuing a degree in agricultural business. A senior in college, he interns in the Ag Lending Department at First Citizens Bank in Charles City.
“I am also a member of the Economics Club at ISU,” said Popp. “I will graduate with an under-graduate degree in 2021, and plan to get a Master’s Degree in Ag Economics. Right now I am trying to work myself into farming, and after schooling I hope to come back to this area and work in Ag lending and financing and farm.
“FFA has been a big part of my life. I appreciate the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t say enough about the organization. Before FFA I used to be shy, but now I enjoy getting up in front of people. FFA has taught me about leadership and communications. If it wasn’t for me going outside the box in FFA, I wouldn’t be as effective communicator as I am now,” said Popp, who added he appreciated Advisor Malayne Meyer's help in filling out the application for the award.
Chloe Goodale
Chloe Goodale was raised on a farm two miles north of Orchard by her parents David and Tami. She was active in 4-H exhibiting photography, rabbits and goats at the county fair. She joined FFA as an eighth-grader and competed with the Ag Impact Team at the district level.
Goodale said her Supervised Agricultural Experience was working on a dairy farm near Stacyville.
“I had friends that had milked, but I had never milked a cow before I went there. I had been working at an inside job and I liked animals and wanted to work outside,” said Goodale. “I used the income from that job for my SAE project.”
Goodale confessed she was quite shy and Advisor Meyer encouraged her to participate in the Individual Ag Sales competition her junior year, and she won a silver at districts. Her senior year, she won a gold at districts for working with the chapter’s website, and later received her Iowa FFA Degree.
Goodale took diesel mechanic courses at NIACC during her senior year in high school, and graduated from NIACC’s diesel program last spring. Today, she is employed as a fulltime diesel technician at a truck center in Clear Lake.
“FFA has done a lot of things for me. I was very shy and when Miss Meyer came, she encouraged me to compete in contests, which has helped me to communicate. FFA also help me to learn how to enter numbers in a computer program,” said Goodale.
Garrett Meitner
Garrett Meitner, son of Keith and Gena Meitner, was raised on a farm northeast of Osage. His interest in agricultural clubs started in 4-H. A member of the West Lincoln Blues Club, he served as recreational director for both his club and while serving on the 4-H County Council. He was the club’s president during his junior and senior years, and exhibited woodworking, baked goods, poultry and swine for fair competitions.
He entered FFA in eighth grade and was a member of the Ag Impact Team that was selected for state. His freshman year, he was on the Conduct of Meetings Team that received a Gold at state. As a sophomore, his Parliamentary Procedure Team won a silver at state. In the fall of his junior year, Meitner filled in as a sub for the Ag Issues Team that received a bronze at nationals. The next spring his Ag Sales Team received a gold at state, and he placed ninth as an individual.
His senior year he was elected chapter vice president, received a silver award at districts for Individual Ag Sales, and was a member of the Ag Sales Team that won a gold at state. He also received his Iowa FFA Degree.
Meitner had showed swine at the local fair, and his Ag Experience Project was working in a kennel that raised greyhound dogs.
Meitner graduated in 2019 and is enrolled at North Iowa Area Community College. After graduating NIACC, he plans on continuing his education at ISU majoring in ag education and hopes to become an ag instructor and an FFA advisor.
“What I liked most about FFA,” said Meitner, “Is the wide range of opportunities it provides. Everyone can participate in something they like and then tie it back to agriculture. What I remember most was trips to state convention, and getting to mingle with others from throughout the state.”
