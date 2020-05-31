Three Osage High School students participated in the Iowa Youth Institute

Rodemaker says she was nervous about how the virtual presentations would go, but she said they ended up going better than she expected.

“I didn’t know how it was going to work,” says Rodemaker. “I did have my own few technical difficulties, but overall it was a really good experience. I feel like it went smoothly, especially for the first time (of doing the event virtually). I don’t think it could’ve gone any smoother; there’s always a few bumps in the road.”

Rodemaker’s paper was titled "Food Scarcity in Timor-Leste." Timor-Leste is a small Southeast Asian country.

“My solution was a model farm, which included composting, rainwater harvesting, and terrace farming on a small scale so that way the people of the country wouldn’t have to adopt the solution right away, but instead could observe it and see how it works,” says Rodemaker.

Voaklander’s paper was on the Cassava Mosaic virus in Kenya. She says the Cassava plant is a hearty plant that people in Kenya rely on as a food source. The plant is very hearty and easy to grow, making it a great food source, but when the virus attacks the plant, it destroys some of the root, meaning that there isn’t as much for people to eat.