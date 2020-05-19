Three Osage High School seniors make history with Triple Threat Awards

Osage also won an ensemble award for a Distinguished Scene for the "The Mob Song." As Gaston, Duren led the song and the mob as they go to kill the Beast.

“My actual favorite part of the show was probably the mob song when I had a solo, and I got to act really, really strong and really mean, and just really cool,” says Duren.

While that was his favorite part of the show, Duren says his favorite part of being in the show was getting to hang out with his friends. “My favorite part about the whole thing was just being at practices with my friends,” says Duren. “Now I realize how much I miss all that stuff now that I got my senior year cut short. So just being there with everyone was awesome too.”

Duren says he felt like the role of Gaston was perfect for him. “(Being cast as Gaston) was actually somewhat fitting I guess, which sounds kind of crazy, but he’s a big character with a big personality – a little bit arrogant, but really confident mainly- and I guess that’s how I consider myself, so it wasn’t all that big of an adjustment,” says Duren. “It fit pretty well; I think that’s why it worked out so well.”