Three Osage High School seniors make history with Triple Threat Awards

Chase Halbach, Erica Nasstrom, and Zachary Duren all made history for Osage High School recently when the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) released a press release that announced the three actors had each won a spot in the Triple Threat program for their performances in the school’s production of "Beauty and the Beast."
The school’s production of the musical was led by the school’s drama director Lisa Garrelts and the music director Laurie Hoeppner. The two directors cast Nasstrom as Belle, Halbach as Lumiere, and Duren as Gaston.
The Triple Threat program recognizes students who are considered ‘triple threats,” demonstrating excellent acting, dancing, and vocal talents. Osage’s students would have gotten their chance to audition for the program at the IHSMTA Showcase, which was supposed to be held on June 1. Des Moines Performing Arts canceled the event due to COVID-19.
Once they have auditioned at the showcase, two students from Iowa would’ve been chosen to go onto the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, which are more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards in New York City. This event would’ve taken place later in June, but it got canceled. At the Jimmy Awards, two main awards are given out – Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.
“Oh my goodness, I almost broke down in tears because when I was a freshman, I heard that the award was a thing, and I worked really hard for it,” says Halbach about when he heard he won a spot in the program. “It was my dream to get that award. When my director told me I was about to break down crying. I called my mom right away, and I texted my siblings, and I told them. It was really exciting to hear.”
Nasstrom says the announcement made her cry as well.
“I cried a lot,” says Nasstrom. “It was a distant dream I’d been kind of hoping and wishing for since my freshman year. This is the first year we’ve ever received a Triple Threat award, we’ve gotten a couple of Outstanding Performance awards in the past, but being one of the first people to make school history as a Triple Threat was just incredible. It has me speechless, and it was an amazing feeling (to win that award).”
The showcase in Des Moines is usually a chance for Iowa high school students to perform pieces from their fall and spring performances for other schools and people in the theater community. Instead of having the usual showcase, Des Moines Performing Arts opted to post photos and videos online in what they’re calling the Digital IHSMTA Showcase.
Teachers submitted pictures and videos of their students performing, whether that was pictures from performances in the fall or videos of students singing in their homes. Garrelts submitted Osage’s content to the IHSMTA website and also posted the pictures and videos on her Twitter account.
Along with the three Triple Threat nominations, Osage High School also won four Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role Awards. Nasstrom, Halbach, Duren, and Sawyer Chisholm in his role as Lefue all won the award. According to Hoeppner, the theater program nominated eight students for these awards, and four of the eight received it.
Osage also won an ensemble award for a Distinguished Scene for the "The Mob Song." As Gaston, Duren led the song and the mob as they go to kill the Beast.
“My actual favorite part of the show was probably the mob song when I had a solo, and I got to act really, really strong and really mean, and just really cool,” says Duren.
While that was his favorite part of the show, Duren says his favorite part of being in the show was getting to hang out with his friends. “My favorite part about the whole thing was just being at practices with my friends,” says Duren. “Now I realize how much I miss all that stuff now that I got my senior year cut short. So just being there with everyone was awesome too.”
Duren says he felt like the role of Gaston was perfect for him. “(Being cast as Gaston) was actually somewhat fitting I guess, which sounds kind of crazy, but he’s a big character with a big personality – a little bit arrogant, but really confident mainly- and I guess that’s how I consider myself, so it wasn’t all that big of an adjustment,” says Duren. “It fit pretty well; I think that’s why it worked out so well.”
Hoeppner says that all of the principal roles in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ can present a challenge to high school students. “They were pretty taxing, meaning that they had a lot of choreography to learn, some roles, like the Beast’s songs, were just really hard to learn (…),” says Hoeppner.
Halbach says his role presented both physical and mental challenges.
“It was probably my most interesting role (I’ve ever had) because I’ve never had to really hold my arms up in every single scene, so that was different,” says Halbach. “I practiced it during practices, but once I got the candles it was different because they were heavier, so my arms were completely sore after the first show.”
Halbach also said Lumiere’s French accent proved to be another challenge. He worked with the musical’s pianist Aaron Bartz to perfect his accent, which he says is a vital part of who the character is.
“That’s just his style; it’s who Lumiere is,” says Halbach. “That’s what makes him special is his accent, like this French lover. He’s always got that accent going. If I break that for a second it could make it seem pretty weird.”
As Belle Nasstrom was on stage for most of the musical and she says that her biggest challenge was the amount of material she had to learn.
“The hardest for me has always been lines,” says Nasstrom. “I’m pretty good on the singing side of things and memorizing music, but there are a lot of lines, and there’s hardly a scene that my character Belle wasn’t in. So that was pretty challenging, but I had awesome people to help me get through it all.”
Nasstrom thanked the directors of the show and the community of Osage for going to the show, noting that their support helped make her performance the best it could be.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without our directors and the school staff working with us and the community supporting our show by coming out each and every night and donating and helping out. I’m just glad I live in Osage and that they all support the thing that I love so much.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
