Three local students named to Wartburg fall Dean's List

Wartburg College has recognized 472 students who were named to the 2019 Fall Term Dean's List.
Those honored from the area include Caleb Bushbaum, Osage; Addy Carlson, St. Ansgar; and Brenna Jacobs, St. Ansgar.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during fall, which runs from September through December.
Wartburg, is a four-year liberal arts college that enrolls 1,505 students.