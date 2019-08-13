OSAGE – Sisters Natalie and Lauren Bork, along with Mallory Juhl, are three of several Mitchell County youth, whose projects will be part of the 4-H Show at the Iowa State Fair.
Both of the Bork sisters have taken 4-H projects to the state fair before, but this will be Juhl’s first. All three of the young ladies belong to St. Ansgar Believers 4-H Club.
“I have been baking every year since I’ve been bringing stuff to the fair and I enjoy it,” Juhl said. “I am taking my rosettes to the state fair. A lot of our family likes to bake them because we are Norwegians. They are kind of like a funnel cake, but in a rose shape.”
Juhl, who has been a member of 4-H for the past five years said, “4-H is a good tool in developing leadership. I have met a lot of people in it and I enjoy 4-H a lot.”
Natalie Bork has a wall hanging and a picture chosen for the state fair. This year, her small zipper pouches were chosen.
Natalie’s pouches are sewn with two fabrics, an outer and an inner fabric, with a zipper. “My small pouches can hold things like lip gloss, tissues and other things women have in their purses,” she said. “You can use these pouches to organize a purse.” Natalie said she has been sewing since third grade. “I love to sew, it is fun.”
“I was surprised by 4-H,” Natalie said. “It’s different, but it’s fun.” She added she is looking forward to seeing her project at the state fair.
Natalie’s sister, Lauren, has had a wall hanging, a picture and a quilt at the state fair in previous years. This year, her queen-size quilt was chosen. “I just wanted to improve my sewing skills, so what better way than by sewing a quilt,” Lauren said. “I already had the kit at home so I choose to do a quilt. The hardest part of the project was making the blocks. It took me about two weeks to finish it.”
“4-H is a good tool for developing leadership,” Lauren said. “I’ve met a lot of people through it, and I enjoy it.”
