OSAGE | The third and final Friday Night Out of the summer was held in Osage City Park on Friday, Aug. 10.
It was Kids' Night with special entertainment from Levey the Great. There were kids games by the Osage Police and Fire Departments, Osage Day Care and Osage Chamber.
The Osage Chamber also partnered with the Cedar River Complex for additional special activities during the evening.
The CRC staff had the CRC Ninja Warrior course. They created two fun obstacle courses, one for younger kids and one for older kids.
The obstacle courses involved hay bales, tunnels, and more. Kids were challenged to jump, crawl, throw, balance and run through the timed course.
Other activities included a tug-of-war competition between the Osage Fire and Police Departments.
Sponsors for the evening included Town & Country Insurance, Farmers Mutual Insurance and the Maple Inn Bed & Breakfast.