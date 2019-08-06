Featuring children is a surefire way to bring an audience into a theater – but when those children are more than talented, it’s an even sweeter treat.
Thirty children from the county’s three schools, from kindergarten to sixth grade, worked on their part of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” since June, under the direction of Osage Middle School choral director Wendy Thorson. Their voices and dancing provide a youthful vitality to the already-energetic show.
As the last offering of the Cedar Summerstock Theatre season, “Joseph” is also sure fire on its other merits, not the least of which is a cast of gifted summer stock troupe members – and a host of local actors -- whose powerful skills in acting, singing and dancing have delighted audiences all summer. They are in full flower here.
Directed by Cedar Summerstock artistic director Nancy Nickerson Lee, the show tells – with some humorous and touching twists -- the Biblical tale of Joseph (JR Pruski) and his coat of many colors.
The show enters its final week, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, see: www.cedarsummerstock.org
“Joseph” marks the last production of the four-show season which included “Oklahoma!”, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” and “9 to 5: The Musical.”
