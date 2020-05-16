The Studio opens its doors and begins classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opening a new business during the coronavirus pandemic may seem like a near impossible feat, but that’s exactly what Bridget Klapperich did. Klapperich planned to open her new yoga studio The Studio on April 1, but when Governor Kim Reynolds announced that all non-essential businesses would have to temporarily close, she had to delay her official studio opening and turn to social media to do online classes instead. A month later, on May 1, she was finally able to open her new business. She held an open house to introduce people to the new business in Osage.

Klapperich organized the open house with COVID-19 and social distancing in mind. People signed up for a specific time to come in and view the studio on May 1. Klapperich got to show each small group what her space looked like and explain her plans for the business.

“The opening was good,” says Angela Nasstrom, one of the people who attended the open house. “It was informative; she just kind of showed the space and talked about what her plans are and how they’ll probably be in flux just due to the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Klapperich said she felt positive about the open house.