The Studio opens its doors and begins classes

Opening a new business during the coronavirus pandemic may seem like a near impossible feat, but that’s exactly what Bridget Klapperich did. Klapperich planned to open her new yoga studio The Studio on April 1, but when Governor Kim Reynolds announced that all non-essential businesses would have to temporarily close, she had to delay her official studio opening and turn to social media to do online classes instead. A month later, on May 1, she was finally able to open her new business. She held an open house to introduce people to the new business in Osage.
Klapperich organized the open house with COVID-19 and social distancing in mind. People signed up for a specific time to come in and view the studio on May 1. Klapperich got to show each small group what her space looked like and explain her plans for the business.
“The opening was good,” says Angela Nasstrom, one of the people who attended the open house. “It was informative; she just kind of showed the space and talked about what her plans are and how they’ll probably be in flux just due to the COVID-19 restrictions.”
Klapperich said she felt positive about the open house.
“I think if people weren’t personally ready to leave their house and kind of re-enter the world, they chose not to come, which I completely understand and respect,” says Klapperich. “People who showed up were people who were ready to dip their toe in the water and kind of re-enter life slowly, understandably.”
The Studio currently offers yoga, PiYo -- a blend of Pilates and yoga -- and turbo kick – kickboxing without the equipment -- classes. Each class is an hour long.
Deb Scharper has been able to attend a couple of classes and says she’s really enjoyed it.
“I am loving the yoga and the PiYo,” says Scharper. “It’s just kind of (about) getting re-centered and taking care of my health.”
Each class offers a $10 walk-in fee, or you can purchase a month-long pass for $65.
Currently, The Studio will only be able to have eight people in a class at a time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone interested in taking a class will need to contact Klapperich through Facebook so that she can manage the number of people in each class. Once the pandemic is over, people will be able to just sign up.
Klapperich is still offering her online classes through The Studio’s Facebook page, which is called The Studio Yoga Fitness. To make up for the revenue loss in April, she has begun charging $50 a month for the online classes. This provides an option for people who do still not want to go out in public due to COVID-19.
If someone is interested in joining the Facebook group and wanting a month-long membership Klapperich is willing to give a discount on the online classes, which would bring the monthly total to $90.
Klapperich says she is looking to add strength and cardio classes to the class list in June. These classes will include body weight movements, light weight movements, and high-intensity interval training.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!