For my sights and sounds piece, I decided to sit outside on the porch during the storm.
During the storm, the rain would pick up and slow down, going from a quiet pitter-patter of rain on the sidewalk to a huge crescendo. The thunder roared along with the rain, which was falling at a 45-degree angle. The wind was blowing hard; the chimes were ringing. If you listened closely to the rain, it almost sounded like the ocean. There was water splashing with heavy winds. When cars drove by, I couldn’t even hear the cars; the rain drowned out all other sounds.
With the rain and thunder being the only thing I could hear, I began to hear patterns in the thunder. I could look at the sky and see the lighting jump from cloud to cloud. I sat and watched the water flow down the street like the Mississippi. I could hear the water “rolling” down the road, and I could hear it falling hard into the street drain hitting the pool of water that was down there. It was kinda creepy outside. It was just before dark and the rain just kept coming down. It sort of reminded me of the movie “IT.” I was kind of anticipating a kid with a balloon to start walking down the street towards me.
When sitting out on the porch, I sat in the swing just swinging back and forth in the wind, putting next to no effort in swinging. I could hear the chains creaking, which was a bit nerve-racking. After I had been sitting out there for a while only hearing the rain, I heard my cat Salem; she had been sitting silently out on the porch with me. Salem always gets outsides and goes on “adventures,” or so we call it. She has a small bell around her collar that started dinging, startling me a little bit. She meowed at the door as if saying, “Let me in, Dude,” so I opened the door and went inside, out of the rain.
