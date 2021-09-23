The 'fests' have it in Osage: Socktoberfest, Limestone Brewers events draw folks to city

Mork said that while the event wasn't held in 2020 due to COVID-19, an estimated 8,000 people took part in Socktoberfest in 2019. He's expecting that number to be eclipsed this year.

"It's grown into a large event in Osage," he said. "We've streamlined it and have it down to a science. About 40 employees work the event, and executives from across the country take part. People seem to love it."

Mork said that more than 204,000 pairs of socks will be offered at this year's three-day event, including hunting, sports, diabetic and performance socks.

"We have quite a variety of socks," he said.

If you are experiencing Socktoberfest for the first time, Mork said to be prepared for the occasional long line, especially on opening day.

"It's awesome for us to see the long lines," he said. "Everybody should experience this. It brings in people from all over. It's a testament to our products."

Mork said that area organizations also benefit from the Fox River Mills three-day sale, as they are able to set up in the 4-H building on the fairgrounds and sell food and other items. Other organizations have booths as well.

"It's a community event," he said. "It's great to see the area's organizations involved."