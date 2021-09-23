The 'fests' have it in Osage: Socktoberfest, Limestone Brewers events draw folks to city

Socks, socks and more socks.
That is what's in store for people who stroll into Osage the weekend of Oct. 1-3.
For those who don't know about one of Osage's biggest – if not the biggest – annual events, Fox River Mills will be holding its annual "Socktoberfest" event that weekend, offering people any kind of sock available to man (and women and children).
The event will be held at the Cedar River Complex Event Center, 1006 Chestnut St., in Osage, just north of Osage Community High School. The "celebration" runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 1), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 2) and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3).
In past events, the number of people in town has nearly tripled as upwards of 9,000 people come to Mitchell County to take advantage of the huge sale offered at the Osage hosiery mill.
Larry Mork, the plant operations manager for Fox River Mills, has been around for more than two decades and for all of the Socktoberfest events, which have been a way for Fox River Mills to give back to the community.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Osage Rotary Club and the Osage Lions Club.
"It has grown into a community event and keeps expanding," Mork said. "While it's a way to move some of our discontinued and overrun products, it is done partially as a charity event, helping local organizations and schools."
Mork said that while the event wasn't held in 2020 due to COVID-19, an estimated 8,000 people took part in Socktoberfest in 2019. He's expecting that number to be eclipsed this year.
"It's grown into a large event in Osage," he said. "We've streamlined it and have it down to a science. About 40 employees work the event, and executives from across the country take part. People seem to love it."
Mork said that more than 204,000 pairs of socks will be offered at this year's three-day event, including hunting, sports, diabetic and performance socks.
"We have quite a variety of socks," he said.
If you are experiencing Socktoberfest for the first time, Mork said to be prepared for the occasional long line, especially on opening day.
"It's awesome for us to see the long lines," he said. "Everybody should experience this. It brings in people from all over. It's a testament to our products."
Mork said that area organizations also benefit from the Fox River Mills three-day sale, as they are able to set up in the 4-H building on the fairgrounds and sell food and other items. Other organizations have booths as well.
"It's a community event," he said. "It's great to see the area's organizations involved."
Osage Chamber of Commerce Director Kati Henry agrees. She said Socktoberfest has a huge impact in the community.
"The economic impact is big," she said. "Thousands of people from across the Midwest come to Osage for the event. We get to show off the city, and it gives our other organizations some visibility as well."
Mork said it is important to note that Fox River Mills is requiring masks inside the building at all times. Masks will be provided for those who don't have them.
Beer, music and fun
For those who want to relax after a long day of shopping for socks, Limestone Brewers will be holding its annual Oktoberfest from 2-10 p.m. on Oct. 2 (Saturday) in downtown Osage.
The annual event offers local beers, live polka music, games, and food from the Cedar Valley Ex-Press food truck. Costumes are encouraged.
Tom and Betsy Kirby of Mason City's Betty and the Gents will be the featured entertainment during Oktoberfest.
Limestone Brewers is located at 518 Main St. in Osage.
"The brewery doing anything promotes tourism in Osage," Henry said. "People seek out small breweries and they especially like Limestone. It will make for a busy downtown on Saturday."
Henry said that both events help enhance the quality of life in Osage.
"Everybody that comes here says Osage is a great place to live," she said. "We love to see that kind of exposure."
