Thanksgiving message: Learning the art of gratitude from those who practice it

We may believe that expressing thanks comes naturally, so we make little effort to learn more about it. We can learn more about Thanksgiving and how to express it through the following stories.

Gratitude for friends

“I have been challenged by depression for 25 years, and Linda and Al Winters have always been there for me, to listen and understand me, and to assure me that things will be OK, and will all work out somehow,” said Sandi Kolthoff.

Kolthoff met Linda Winters several years ago when they both worked for a Mason City florist. Linda and Al moved to Osage and opened Osage Floral and Gift, and Sandi later moved to Osage and is now employed part-time by them.

“They boost my confidence, and help me spiritually and mentally when I get depressed, and they express their appreciation for me,” said Kolthoff. “They are always there to lend a helping hand when life’s struggles are too demanding, and I can’t find the answers on my own. I am blessed that I can be my imperfect self around them. I am grateful to have them in my life."

Gratitude for employees