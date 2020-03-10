5th Belle of the Ball to be Held on March 21

The 5th Annual “Belle of the Ball” event, dedicated to raising funds for Relay for Life, will take place at 3 p.m. on March 21 at the St. Ansgar School.
At “Belle of the Ball,” fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, are encouraged to escort their little Princesses to the Ball. Little girls get a day where they get to be a princess. Live princesses will be in attendance to join in on all the fun.
Last year, more than 130 princesses attended the event.
The Grand March begins at 3 p.m., in which the princesses and their escort will be announced and showcased. The public is welcome to attend the Grand March. There will also be cupcakes and a DJ for the princesses to dance. They will have the opportunity to take a professional picture with their prince or favorite princess.
Princess accessories will also be available for purchase.
All proceeds from this event go directly to the Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society.
Belle of the Ball is hosted by the Cimmiyotti family. About a year and a half ago, Lori Cimmiyotti went through chemotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant. This past fall, she was accepted into a clinical trial for a Car-T Cell transplant in her continued fight against multiple myeloma (a blood cancer.)
Amber (Cimmiyotti) Sherrard was diagnosed with breast cancer about a year and a half ago, went through chemotherapy, and has had multiple surgeries in her continued fight. She is cancer-free. Through different fundraisers each year, the Cimmiyotti family continue to raise money in an effort to find a cure and fight cancer.
Cost for “Belle of the Ball” is $25 per couple, and $10 for each additional princess. Pre-Registration is preferred. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a Free-Will Offering for those who would like to attend the Grand March. Once the Grand March ends, guests will be asked to leave as the princesses enjoy special time with their prince. For additional information and a registration form, please visit the website at http://belleoftheballsta.weebly.com, visit the Facebook Page, or contact Lori Cimmiyotti at 641-710-2654.
