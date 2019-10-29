{{featured_button_text}}
Crop for the Cure

Those who attended last year's Crop for the Cure event.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Nearly 80 women from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will be scrapbooking their way to find a cure for cancer at the 12th Annual “Crop for the Cure.”

This year’s event is slated for November 8-10 at the Carpenter Community Center.

Over the last eleven years, the snipping, pasting and memorable weekend has raised more than $90,000 for the Lyle Area Cancer organization, a non-profit that raises money for cancer research. The goal this year is to reach that $100,000 milestone.

Register by visiting Facebook or contacting Jodi Attig, 507-383-9884.

Options to attend include one, two or three days. WIFI will be available for digital scrapbooking/organizing your photos. Bid on our silent auctions, and come out to get organized and enjoy yourself surrounded by friends, family, fun and memories.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments