Nearly 80 women from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will be scrapbooking their way to find a cure for cancer at the 12th Annual “Crop for the Cure.”
This year’s event is slated for November 8-10 at the Carpenter Community Center.
Over the last eleven years, the snipping, pasting and memorable weekend has raised more than $90,000 for the Lyle Area Cancer organization, a non-profit that raises money for cancer research. The goal this year is to reach that $100,000 milestone.
Register by visiting Facebook or contacting Jodi Attig, 507-383-9884.
Options to attend include one, two or three days. WIFI will be available for digital scrapbooking/organizing your photos. Bid on our silent auctions, and come out to get organized and enjoy yourself surrounded by friends, family, fun and memories.
