The 11th annual Mitchell County Fair Barbecue contest took place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3 during the Mitchell County Fair.

Meat divisions were chicken, ribs, pork and bee brisket. Additional categories included Mystery Box Challenge and Dessert.

A total of 15 teams participated in this year's event. 

There were awards for first, second and third place in all categories and Grand Champion.

