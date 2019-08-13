The 11th annual Mitchell County Fair Barbecue contest took place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3 during the Mitchell County Fair.
Meat divisions were chicken, ribs, pork and bee brisket. Additional categories included Mystery Box Challenge and Dessert.
A total of 15 teams participated in this year's event.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
There were awards for first, second and third place in all categories and Grand Champion.
DSC_2887.jpg
DSC_2891.jpg
DSC_2894.jpg
DSC_2896.jpg
DSC_2899.jpg
DSC_2901.jpg
DSC_2904.jpg
DSC_2907.jpg
DSC_2912.jpg
DSC_2918.jpg
DSC_2924.jpg
DSC_2928.jpg
DSC_2935.jpg
DSC_2943.jpg
DSC_3138.jpg
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.