The preeminent craft and art show celebrating all things autumn has a firm place on the September calendar once again.
Autumn Artistry of Osage enters its 19th year on Saturday, Sept. 21, with a wealth of area artisans, quilters and harvest goods, all welcoming visitors in downtown Osage and at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Also returning is the ever-popular Blacktop Cruisers Car Show. In its 17th year, it will be held at the fairgrounds on that day.
Autumn Artistry takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and have plans to arrive early. Crafters fill three parking lots worth of space in the Osage’s downtown – located by Renee’s Loving Care; Home Trust and Savings Bank; and by Art’s Shoes. In addition, vendors will be located on Sixth Street, one block north and south of Main Street. Additional vendors will also be located at the Mitchell County Fairground, 1006 Chestnut Street, Osage.
A host of food vendors will provide lots of taste treats.
Live music, which can be found at the corner of Sixth and Main Street, will fill the air throughout the day.
Scheduled to perform are Spenser Rahm, Beau Bonner and Bryan O'Deen.
Goods include harvest produce, mums and a whole slate of handcrafted fall and holiday items, from pottery and benches to birdhouses and painted furniture.
As in the past, a shuttle service will be used to provide rides to the parking lots and to the fairgrounds.
Registration for the car show will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with voting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards will be held at 3 p.m.
Kids games and events will also be held at the Osage Public Library during the show, with pumpkin decorating and entertainment planned.
The event is sponsored by Home Trust & Savings Bank, Milkhouse Candles and Red Can Sanitation.
"There isn’t a better place to have an event like this than in the City of Maples during September," Kati Henry, Osage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said. "It’s amazing to see the town come to life – people from all across the Midwest visit our small town for this one-day event, including some of our very unique vendors."
Here is a look at a few of the vendors appearing at this year's Autumn Artistry.
Victory Antiques and Collectibles, owner Tim Smedsrud, Waukon.
Based out of Waukon, the company has been in business for two years, selling primitives, collectibles, metal yard art and home decor.
"Of the items we repurpose and redo, we basically just learned by ourselves," Smedsrud said. "A lot of trial and error along with reading and watching tutorials."
He said their most popular items are their metal flowers and planters as well as decorative windows, which have been a great hit this summer.
Smedsrud said he and his wife heard about Autumn Artistry, while attending Treasure Fest in June.
"We brought many of the same items, as well as different, that we will be bringing to Autumn Artistry," he said. "We heard from quite a few shoppers that day they would like to see us at Autumn Artistry this fall. We cleared our schedule and made point to attend.
Tin Garden by Cindy Steere, located in Clarksville.
For the past six years, Steere has been making tin creations in Clarksville.
"We don't have a store front," Steere said, "but we have a Facebook page for people to see what we have been making and where we will be at for shows."
Steere's creations are cut from corrugated tin. Some of the items are left with the natural rust found on the tin, while others are painted.
"We have a variety of items including flowers, pumpkins, state of Iowa and animals, all cut out of tin," Steere said.
Steere said she learned to make her tin creations after buying a flower in a shop.
"I showed it to my husband and he said 'Why did you buy that when you could make one?," she said. "I had no idea what a plasma cutter was or that we owned one. I drew some flower patterns and found some old tin on our farm and the guys started cutting.
"After two or three flowers, my son said it was time I learned to do it. As usual, men don't have time for crafts. So, he showed me how to do it."
Steere said at each show they attend a different item is popular with shoppers. "Most of the time, however, it is our, what we call, 'original' flower that got us started cutting out tin items."
Steere is not able to take special orders, because she is head of the bakery at Wartburg College, so this is something she enjoys doing on the side.
Steere said she heard about Autumn Artistry from her daughter-in-law, Carly Steere, who is a special education teacher for Osage Schools.
"I have heard many great things about this event," Steere said, "so we are excited to be included."
Lori Biwer-Stewart, who lives in Osage, has been in business for over 20 years selling linocut prints and handmade journals.
Biwer-Stewart, who went to college for advertising and marketing, said she learned printmaking and book binding by taking local classes, other artists, and her own experimentation.
