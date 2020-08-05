Taste, Piggyback restaurants in Osage adapt to COVID-19

When eating establishments in Iowa were allowed to reopen after being closed in March due to COVID-19, Jessica Baldus, who owns two restaurants and a bakery in Osage, had a lot of decisions to make.
Although some people were excited to go out to eat again, others felt more vulnerable to the virus and were more cautious, according to Baldus.
“Everyone had different perspectives on COVID,” she said. “I have all these different views to respect. We have to allow them choices.”
One of her restaurants, Piggyback Smoke Shack, reopened for indoor dining on June 2. She’s also added patio seating behind the building for those who feel safer with that option.
Those who want bakery items, including Baldus’ famous cheesecakes, can buy them during Piggyback’s regular business hours.
However, the dining room of her other restaurant, Taste, has not reopened to the public, and Baldus is in no hurry to do so. Instead, people can order meals online and pick them up at the back door.
Now customers have even more options for ordering meals to enjoy in their own homes.
Last month Baldus tested online markets for Taste and Piggyback. Aug. 10 was the scheduled launch date for the public for those markets.
A link to each individual market is posted on that establishment’s Facebook page.
“It’s going to be a great way for people to be able to order prepped meals for their families,” she said.
Baldus is the founder of Unc’s Cheesecakes Inc., which has evolved into a managing partnership between Taste, Piggyback and the Bakery.
All three establishments are located under one roof in downtown Osage but operate separately.
After dine-in restaurants were closed by the state in March, Baldus began prepping meals and advertising them online.
People could order the meals and get them through no-contact pickup at a scheduled time.
If more than one vehicle arrived at once, customers waited inside their cars until it as their turn to get their meal, according to Baldus.
“People were very respectful of others,” she said.
At that time the meat market was “going crazy” due to shortages, Baldus said.
However, since Taste had a pre-existing relationship with local farmers and producers, the restaurant was still able to get its orders filled on a regular basis, according to Baldus.
When Piggyback reopened, Baldus was required by the state to either use paper menus or ones that could be sanitized after each use.
“We decided to take it a step further,” she said
QR codes were placed on the tables in the indoor dining area as well as the patio so customers could scan them into their phones and read the menu there.
People really like the QR codes, according to Baldus.
“I feel like that is one of the best changes,” she said.
The Piggyback menu was also placed in the front window of the restaurant.
The Taste dining room can still be reserved for small private gatherings such as wedding rehearsal dinners and baby showers. Baldus said it is easier to keep the dining room sanitized this way than if it were open to the public.
The innovations introduced because of the COVID-19 could be ongoing beyond the pandemic, according to Baldus. She said many people love outdoor dining for its own sake.
“COVID has pushed us to test out those waters,” Baldus said. “As an entrepreneur it is important to be adaptive, and even more important to be innovative.”
