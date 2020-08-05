Taste, Piggyback restaurants in Osage adapt to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When eating establishments in Iowa were allowed to reopen after being closed in March due to COVID-19, Jessica Baldus, who owns two restaurants and a bakery in Osage, had a lot of decisions to make.

Although some people were excited to go out to eat again, others felt more vulnerable to the virus and were more cautious, according to Baldus.

“Everyone had different perspectives on COVID,” she said. “I have all these different views to respect. We have to allow them choices.”

One of her restaurants, Piggyback Smoke Shack, reopened for indoor dining on June 2. She’s also added patio seating behind the building for those who feel safer with that option.

Those who want bakery items, including Baldus’ famous cheesecakes, can buy them during Piggyback’s regular business hours.

However, the dining room of her other restaurant, Taste, has not reopened to the public, and Baldus is in no hurry to do so. Instead, people can order meals online and pick them up at the back door.

Now customers have even more options for ordering meals to enjoy in their own homes.