Taste delivers sponsored meals to Mitchell County Regional Health Center

When her restaurant had to close its doors due to COVID-19, Jessica Goodale didn’t know quite what to do. She co-owns Taste with her dad, and their top priority was keeping their environment, workers and themselves as safe as possible, so unlike some restaurants that are staying open and providing delivery and carry-out, Taste decided to close its doors.
But Goodale and her dad were still coming in to work every day. They were there, and they still had the products to make food. So they came up with an idea to start delivering meals to the healthcare works over at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).
“We had this feeling that things were going to start getting a little crazy for (the healthcare workers), so it was just kind of a way to comfort the workers while keeping our hands and our minds busy and doing what we could do to play our part in this whole crazy thing that’s going on,” says Goodale.
The center’s administrative assistant Laura Potter has been helping Goodale coordinate when she will be doing a delivery to the health center. The amount of food she is bringing in is absolutely amazing,” says Potter. “Everyone is very appreciative.”
Taste began providing meals on March 20. The first delivery was a bunch of wrap sandwiches that Goodale provided herself, but after word got out about what the restaurant was doing, more and more people wanted to donate meals. The second delivery was donated by Goodale’s in-laws. When someone donates a meal they’re paying for the supplies and packaging that is required for the meal.
“It’s awesome that the community has wanted to continue to sponsor the meals,” says Goodale.
The restaurant has been able to provide the healthcare workers with roasted red bell pepper soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and wrap sandwiches. Goodale says her focus is on providing nutrient-rich foods that will keep health care workers running during this time when they’re putting in long hours to take care of those in need.
“Food is good,” says Potter. “It’s always a good day when everybody gets an award like Jess’s yummy meals. It’s always a good day, and it just helps all of our staff know that the community is so generous.”
Goodale tries to make deliveries twice a week, with each meal serving about 100 people. It takes her about a day to prep the meals and coordinate with the health center.
She is starting to broaden her horizons to more than just the health center. People are beginning to donate to the local churches and Goodale is preparing to set up deliveries to the local schools’ superintendent, principals, and janitorial staff who are still working at the schools.
“I think the cool thing is that people aren’t just limiting their sponsorships to the healthcare workers, but they’re also looking at the people who are keeping our lives sane,” says Goodale.
Goodale praised the people who are still working and allowing others to stay home by still providing services and the people who are donating meals to those people. “I think it’s kind of cool for the community to say ‘OK, who else is out there putting themselves on the front line to make sure that our necessities are being met and to make sure that we’re able to continue to live as normal in these crazy times,” says Goodale.
Goodale especially singled out pastors at the local churches.
“I thought (the deliveries to the pastors) was an amazing idea, because they’re still going into our churches every Sunday and continuing to perform their sermons,” says Goodale. “I can’t even imagine (that) they’re doing that in an empty church (…) that has to feel so different, but they’re still doing it for our community.”
The Rev. Bryan Odeen of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Osage received one of the donated Taste meals. “We’ve gotten one,” says Odeen. “It was a delicious chicken dinner with potatoes and gravy. (It was) real tasty. From what I know there was an anonymous family who bought us dinner.”
Taste plans to continue to make a deliveries to healthcare providers and other people on the front line for as long as the coronavirus is around.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!