Taste delivers sponsored meals to Mitchell County Regional Health Center

When her restaurant had to close its doors due to COVID-19, Jessica Goodale didn’t know quite what to do. She co-owns Taste with her dad, and their top priority was keeping their environment, workers and themselves as safe as possible, so unlike some restaurants that are staying open and providing delivery and carry-out, Taste decided to close its doors.

But Goodale and her dad were still coming in to work every day. They were there, and they still had the products to make food. So they came up with an idea to start delivering meals to the healthcare works over at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).

“We had this feeling that things were going to start getting a little crazy for (the healthcare workers), so it was just kind of a way to comfort the workers while keeping our hands and our minds busy and doing what we could do to play our part in this whole crazy thing that’s going on,” says Goodale.

The center’s administrative assistant Laura Potter has been helping Goodale coordinate when she will be doing a delivery to the health center. The amount of food she is bringing in is absolutely amazing,” says Potter. “Everyone is very appreciative.”