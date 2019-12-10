“That’s dog, it’ll buff, yeet, low-key, high-key, ope, just gonna send it, full send,” are some of the words or phrases very commonly said among many high school students.
These words and phrases would be considered “slang.”
Slang is a type of language that consists of words and phrases regarded as very informal, are more common in speech than in writing and are typically restricted to a particular context or certain group of people.
Considering it is said slang is particular to a certain group of people that is actually true because the main group of people who use these words are high schoolers.
Being a senior in high school, I cannot say I have ever heard one of these slang words come out of an adult’s mouth. Adults are more proper when speaking or texting. Normally they don’t use slang ever. Sometimes I may see an adult using or saying something like “LOL” (laugh out loud), or BRB” (be right back), but never have I heard an adult say any of the, you could say, “newer” slang words.
To emphasize, all of these words and phrases do have a meaning.
To start off, “low-key” means you want to do something or you did something, but you don’t want a lot of people to know about it.
For example, “I low-key failed that test.” would be an example you would most likely hear a long among many high school students. The opposite too that word would be “high-key”, which means you did something or you want to do something and you want a lot of people to know about it. “I high-key want to go on vacation,” is an example of a phrase you would use if you really wanted to do something or wanted people to know.
Another slang phrase very common among many high school students is the phrase “It’ll buff.” This means something is going off the wrong path, but in the end, it will hopefully get back on track. An example would be, “My chemistry grade is rough, but it’ll buff.” “It’ll buff” is one of the most said phrases in our school.
“That’s dog” is another very interesting slang phrase many students use.
The meaning of this is referring to something that is awful or something you would say if you don’t agree with something. For example, “These requirements for this paper are dog.” This would be said if you thought the requirements for a paper were awful or you didn’t agree with them.
If you ever hear a high schooler yell “Just gonna send it!” don’t be alarmed; this phrase is used ALL the time. An example of this phrase would be, “I haven’t studied for this test, but I’m just gonna send it!” This phrase means you aren’t really sure of something but you’re gonna tackle the situation anyways.
Along with the phrase “just gonna send it” comes the phrase “full send.”
“Full send” pretty much means the same thing as “just gonna send it.” It is just a shorter way of saying the phrase. “My windshield is frosted over, but full send!” would be an example of where you could use “full send.”
If you ever hear anyone yell “yeet,” take cover. This means something is about to be flying through the air. “Yeet” is the action of moving or throwing something forcefully. Another slang word that is said a lot would be the word “ope.” Ope could be used in place of “sorry.” You say this word when you accidentally run into someone or need to sneak around them, you say “ope”.
Slang is a huge thing in today’s high schoolers’ vocabulary. If you are ever around any high schoolers, you will most likely hear at least one of these words or phrases.
“That’s dog, it’ll buff, yeet, low-key, high-key, ope, just gonna send it, full send,” are the most popular slang words and phrases heard among many younger-aged people.
