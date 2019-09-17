Everything can change in the blink of an eye.
That statement couldn’t be any truer for Jacob Chambers, who nearly lost his arms in a farming accident on August 7, 2008.
Chambers, son of David and Kristy Chambers, was raised on a farm near Little Cedar, where he grew up around farm machinery. About to enter his sophomore year at Osage High School, Chambers was familiar with the large round baler he decided to operate that warm August day.
“My brother, Justin, and dad had gone to work, so I decided to go out to bale hay,” Chambers said. “I was used to running the baler, but it broke down, so, I called dad to let him know.
“He told me to park it in the yard and we would fix it later.”
Having just fixed the baler before he went out to bale, Chambers decided to fix it again. He left the power take-off (PTO) running, while he opened the backend of the large round baler.
While the PTO was still moving, Chambers began the process of cutting the straw that had wrapped around the rollers. “I took out my utility knife and was cutting the straw off the moving rollers so they would clean themselves,” Chambers said. “My knife caught in something and it sucked my right arm into the rollers.
“I don’t know how it happened, but my left arm got sucked in too.”
Both of Chambers’ arms were stuck in the machine. He basically sat in the baler for approximately an hour.
“My dad and brother had both tried calling me, but obviously I couldn’t answer my cell phone,” Chambers said. “Dad knew something was wrong so he called Barb Michaels and she called Nicole Anderson, who lived close by. Barb and Nicole worked together as 911 dispatchers for Mitchell County 911. Nicole drove to the field and found me in the baler.
“She called 911 and then called a neighbor, Keith Meitner, who came and pulled the straw out of the roller to get my left arm out. They had my left arm out before the Osage Ambulance and Fire Department arrived.” The fire department used the Jaws of Life to separate the rollers to get Chambers’ right arm out.
“They put me in the ambulance and took me to Osage. From there, I was life flighted to Mayo. I spent two weeks in the hospital having four surgeries, two of them were skin grafts and one a muscle graft. I broke my hand and ended up with some nerve damage,” Chambers said. “I could shut my hand, but I had a problem opening it, so if I held my hand in the wind when I was driving it would open up.”
Chambers recovered from his severe injuries quickly. “I played high school basketball and dressed for varsity,” he said, “and I made it to the first game.”
After high school, Chambers went on to ABC of Iowa Electrical School and today he works with the arms and hands he nearly lost in that farm accident.
“Everything works well,” he said. “I work at McKesson in Clear Lake as a Facility Technician. Basically, I do maintenance.”
Since that accident, Chambers has been a speaker at Farm Safety Camps conducted by the Mitchell County, ISU Extension Office.
“The message I would give to those who work around farm machinery is, slowdown and take your time, shut off your equipment, and lock out your hydraulics,” Chambers said.
