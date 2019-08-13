Overall Champion Hog – Nathen Havel, Osage FFA Champion Derby Barrow (Live) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars
Champion Derby Gilt (Live) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars Champion Derby Barrow (Scanned Data) – Carina Blake, St. Ansgar FFA Champion Derby Gilt (Scanned Data) – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers Champion Commercial Gilt – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers Champion Pen of Three – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars Champion Market Gilt – Nathan Havel, Osage FFA Champion Market Barrow – Alexis Kolbet, Osage High Towers Reserve Champion Overall Hog – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues Reserve Champion Derby Gilt (Live) – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers Reserve Champion Derby Barrow (Live) – Carina Blake, St. Ansgar FFA Reserve Champion Derby Gilt (Scanned) – Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Stacyville Shooting Stars Reserve Champion Derby Barrow (Scanned) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues Champion Pen of Three – Carissa Blake, St. Ansgar FFA Showmanship Senior Champion – Hannah Koch, Osage High Towers
Reserve Senior Champion – Carissa Blake, St. Ansgar FFA
Intermediate Champion Showman – Riley Witt, Mitchell County Mighty Members Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman – Regan Witt, Mitchell County Mighty Members Junior Champion Showman – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers Reserve Junior Champion Showman – Lydia Koch, Osage High Towers Derby Barrows
Champion Derby Barrow on Scanned Data – 2.14 lbs. per day
Carina Blake – St. Ansgar FFA.
Champion Derby Barrow Live - Zade Schell - Stacyville Shooting Stars. Derby Gilts Champion Derby Gilt – 2.08 lbs. per day
Rae-Lynn Meitner - St. Ansgar Believers.
Zade Schell - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Reserve Champion Derby Gilt
Brecken Huisman-Buringrud – Stacyville Shooting Starts.
Reserve Champion Derby Gilt Live
Rae-Lynn Meitner – St. Ansgar Believers
Garrett Meitner, Blue (6), Hannah Koch, Blue (3), Purple, Lydia Koch, Blue (4), Purple, Paige Mehmen, Blue (3), Zade Schell, Blue (5), Purple (4), Sarah Phelps, Blue (2), Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue (2), Purple (3), Katie Smith, Blue (9), Devon Swenson, Blue (5), Regan Witt, Blue (4), Carina Blake, Blue (4), Carissa Blake, Blue (6), Purple, Nathan Havel, Blue (4), Purple, Cody Adams, Blue (4), Sophia Weaver, Blue (5), Whitney Huisman, Blue (5), Tayor Swenson, Blue (2), Alexis Kolbet, Blue (2), Purple (2), Reece Brown, Blue, Jevin Dammen, Blue (2), Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Blue (4), Olivia Huisman, Blue (3), Connor Mehmen, Blue, Purple (2), Riley Witt, Blue, Purple (2), Ethan Peterson, Blue (2), Trace Huisman, Blue (3), John O'Donnell, Blue (4), Elyse Brown, Blue,
DSC_7886.JPG
Zade Schell gets a little help from Trace Huisman in showing his market pen of three.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3641.JPG
Lydia Koch walks her commercial gilt around the ring while speaking to swine judge.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3648.JPG
Hanna Koch, Rae-Lynn Meitner and Paige Mehmen in the show ring for class 1 commercial gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3650.JPG
Hanna Koch in commercial gilt class 1.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3651.JPG
Garrett Meitner and Zade Schell in commercial gilt class 1.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3652.JPG
Fair Queen Sarah Phelps guides her pig around in the commercial gilt class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3656.JPG
Zade Schell in class 2 commercial gilt.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3660.JPG
Devon Swenson in class 2 commercial gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3661.JPG
Carina Blake class two commercial gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3665.JPG
Katie Smith and Rae-Lynn Meitner in class two commercial gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3666.JPG
Nathan Havel class 2 commercial gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3668.JPG
Championship class for commercial gilt.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3672.JPG
Carissa Blake escorts her hog around the ring.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3674.JPG
Rae-Lynn Meitner and Devon Swenson with their commercial hogs.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3678.JPG
Whitney Huisman, Lydia Koch and Sophia Weaver in the derby barrow class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3679.JPG
Sophia Weaver in class one Derby Barrow.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3681.JPG
Sophia Weaver, Whitney Huisman and Lydia Koch in the Derby Barrow class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3682.JPG
Whitney Huisman speaks to the while Katie Smith manuevers her Derby barrow around them.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3687.JPG
Garrett Meitner, Devon Swenson, Carina Blake, Carissa Blake, Taylor Swenson and Alexis Kolbet in show class 2 Derby Barrow event.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3691.JPG
Lydia Koch with her Derby Market Barrow.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3695.JPG
Rae-Lynn Meitner, Sophia Weaver and Javin Dammen in the Derby Gilt class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3696.JPG
Market Swine Derby Gilt Class included Hanna Koch, Rae-Lynn Meitner, Zade Schell, Reece VBrown and Jevin Dammen.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3701.JPG
Rae-Lynn Meitner and Sophia Weaver in the Derby Gilt class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3702.JPG
Jervin Dammen directs his hog around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3703.JPG
Reece Brown and Jevin Dammen direct their attention to the judge.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3707.JPG
Nathan Havel, Katie Smith, Rae-Lynn Meitner, Reece Brown and Jevin Dammen keep their hogs moving while they are being judged.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3708.JPG
Zade Schell and Brecken Huisman-Buringrud keep their market hogs moving.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3711.JPG
Cody Adams, Taylor Swenson, Olivia Huisman, Lydia Koch and Devon Swenson in the Market Barrow show class division.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3713.JPG
Lydia Koch, Katie Smith, Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Hannah Koch, Devon Swenson, Garrett Meitner and Taylor Swenson in the Market Barrow show class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3717.JPG
Regan Witt, Taylor Swenson, Hannah Koch, Lydia Koch, Devon Swenson and Garrett Meitner make their way around the arena with their hogs.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3718.JPG
Cody Adams, Devon Swenson and Katie Smith make their way around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3720.JPG
Lydia Koch and Katie Smith in the Market Barrow show class.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3723.JPG
Whitney Huisman, Riley Witt, Paige Mehmen, Devon Swenson and Carina Blake during the market swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3724.JPG
Alexis Kolbet, Devon Swenson, Carina Blake, Connor Mehmen, Paige Mehmen and Katie Smith during the Market swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3731.JPG
Sarah Phelps, Carina Blake and Zade Schell in the market barrow class of the open hog show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3734.JPG
Sarah Phelps, Zade Schell, Alexis Kolbet, Katie Smith, Paige Mehman and Brecken Huisman-Buringrud in the market barrow division of the market swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3736.JPG
Ethan Peterson and Nathan Havel in the Market Barrow division of the hog show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3739.JPG
Zade Schell, Sarah Phelps, Alexis Kolbet and Brecken Huisman-Buringrud manuever their hogs around the ring during the swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3742.JPG
Judge Andy Platner speaks to Brecken Huisman-Buringrud during the market swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3745.JPG
Regan Witt and Trace Huisman during the market swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3748.JPG
Zade Schell, Regan Witt, Hannah Koch, John O'Donnell, Trace Huisman and Connor Mehmen during the market barrow show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3765.JPG
Ethan Peterson and Olivia Huisman during the market gilt show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3766.JPG
Garrett Meitner, Whitney Huisman, Ethan Peterson, Cody Adams and Olivia Huisman during the market gilt section of the swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3767.JPG
Trace Huisman and Riley Witt during the market gilt show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3771.JPG
Elyse Brown, Trace Huisman and Regan Witt during the market gilt show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3776.JPG
Trace Huisman, Riley witt, Brecken Huisman Buringrud, Jevin Dammen, Elyse Brown, Olivia Huisman, Connor Mehmen, Paige Mehmen and Regan Witt during the hog show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3778.JPG
Regan Witt, Riley Witt, Olivia Huisman, Brecken Huisman Buringrud, Connor Mehman and Paige Mehman manuver their hogs around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3779.JPG
Olivia Huisman and Trace Huisman in the market gilt show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3783.JPG
Nathan Havel, Carissa Blake, Devon Swenson and Katie Smith in class three of market gilts.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_3785.JPG
Katie Smith, Devon Swenson, Carissa Blake, Nathan Havel and Whitney Huisman in the market gilt class of the swine show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
