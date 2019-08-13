{{featured_button_text}}

Overall Champion Hog – Nathen Havel, Osage FFA

Champion Derby Barrow (Live) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Champion Derby Gilt (Live) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Champion Derby Barrow (Scanned Data) – Carina Blake, St. Ansgar FFA

Champion Derby Gilt (Scanned Data) – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers

Champion Commercial Gilt – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers

Champion Pen of Three – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Champion Market Gilt – Nathan Havel, Osage FFA

Champion Market Barrow – Alexis Kolbet, Osage High Towers

Reserve Champion Overall Hog – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues

Reserve Champion Derby Gilt (Live) – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers

Reserve Champion Derby Barrow (Live) – Carina Blake, St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Derby Gilt (Scanned) – Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Reserve Champion Derby Barrow (Scanned) – Zade Schell, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues

Reserve Champion Market Barrow – Connor Mehmen, West Lincoln Blues

Champion Pen of Three – Carissa Blake, St. Ansgar FFA

Showmanship

Senior Champion – Hannah Koch, Osage High Towers

Reserve Senior Champion – Carissa Blake, St. Ansgar FFA

Intermediate Champion Showman – Riley Witt, Mitchell County Mighty Members

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman – Regan Witt, Mitchell County Mighty Members

Junior Champion Showman – Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar Believers

Reserve Junior Champion Showman – Lydia Koch, Osage High Towers

Derby Barrows

Champion Derby Barrow on Scanned Data – 2.14 lbs. per day

Carina Blake – St. Ansgar FFA. 

Champion Derby Barrow Live - Zade Schell - Stacyville Shooting Stars. 

Derby Gilts

Champion Derby Gilt – 2.08 lbs. per day

Rae-Lynn Meitner - St. Ansgar Believers.

Champion Derby Gilt Live

Zade Schell - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Reserve Champion Derby Gilt

Brecken Huisman-Buringrud – Stacyville Shooting Starts.

Reserve Champion Derby Gilt Live

Rae-Lynn Meitner – St. Ansgar Believers

Ribbon winners

Garrett Meitner, Blue (6), Hannah Koch, Blue (3), Purple, Lydia Koch, Blue (4), Purple, Paige Mehmen, Blue (3), Zade Schell, Blue (5), Purple (4), Sarah Phelps, Blue (2), Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue (2), Purple (3), Katie Smith, Blue (9), Devon Swenson, Blue (5), Regan Witt, Blue (4), Carina Blake, Blue (4), Carissa Blake, Blue (6), Purple, Nathan Havel, Blue (4), Purple, Cody Adams, Blue (4), Sophia Weaver, Blue (5), Whitney Huisman, Blue (5), Tayor Swenson, Blue (2), Alexis Kolbet, Blue (2), Purple (2), Reece Brown, Blue, Jevin Dammen, Blue (2), Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Blue (4), Olivia Huisman, Blue (3), Connor Mehmen, Blue, Purple (2), Riley Witt, Blue, Purple (2), Ethan Peterson, Blue (2), Trace Huisman, Blue (3), John O'Donnell, Blue (4), Elyse Brown, Blue, 

