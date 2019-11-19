{{featured_button_text}}
The regular meeting of the Mitchell Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners will be held at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the USDA Service Center, 1529 Main St., Osage.

If you need special accommodation, call 641-732-5504, ext #3.

