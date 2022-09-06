Suspect accused of murdering Mason City woman enters plea

A Mitchell County man arrested on felony murder charges in connection with the disappearance of Mason City resident Angela Bradbury has pleaded not guilty.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23, of Osage entered a written plea of not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday and has demanded a speedy trial, according to court documents.

Gilmore is said to have picked up Bradbury, 29, in Cerro Gordo County, near the correctional facility on April 6, 2021, and driving her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore, to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

A hiker discovered a skull propped up on a post or stick on a trail near the Green Belt in Mitchell County on July 12, 2022. The remains were determined to be those of Bradbury's in March of this year.

Department of Motor Vehicle records led officials to Gilmore, who had also been at the scene when the remains were discovered, and had already given a statement to police.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. In another search, a drawing of what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head, along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing, as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.

Gilmore was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with first degree murder. He remains in the Mitchell County Jail on $1 million bail.