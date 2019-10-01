Mitchell County Regional Health Center has launched a new surgical department expansion construction project.
The estimated $4.5 million expansion project, already underway, will enhance the current same-day surgery department, which will include the addition of another operating room suite, recovery rooms and same-day surgery rooms.
According the Shelly Russell, MCRHC CEO, several years of data collection drove the decision to pursue the expansion project.
“Each referral out to other physicians and facilities was tracked identifying the type of referral and reason for the referral,” Russell said. “The data trends of these referrals drove the decision to expand surgical services.”
Russell said some of the needs identified included the need for the addition of a full-time general surgeon, pain management services twice a month and the expansion of the hospital’s weekly ear, nose, throat (ENT) services. “We are also looking to expand our orthopedic services,” she said.
In Fiscal year 2019, a total of 958 procedures were performed at MCRHC.
Approximately one year ago, MCRHC added a full-time general surgeon, dedicated solely to general surgery.
“With the expansion of his surgical procedures and the expansion of visiting specialists performing procedures in the surgical suite, it has been necessary to better equip the department with enhanced equipment and tools to meet the needs of our community members,” Russell said.
“By having the two operating rooms, we will be able to increase surgical numbers significantly.”
Additionally, based on the orthopedic demand in the region previously mentioned through the data, MCRHC is trying to expand orthopedic coverage, Russell added. “The new surgical expansion will allow for the ability of multiple surgeons to perform surgery at the same time, which will increase surgical access to our patients.”
Russell said by expanding the same-surgery department, it will allow a general surgeon to be able operate any day of the week and to allow all specialists to maintain their schedules.
“It allows for patients to be scheduled for surgery in a timely fashion,” Russell said.
While being bid as two, distinct parts because of the "seasonal" timing, the first phase, the building itself and then the second phase, the interior of the building.
Russell said, “Bids came back under what we expected (for the building itself). We have not yet done bids for the interior.”
During this expansion project, disruption to services, at the center, should be minimal since the expansion is mostly new construction, Russell said.
“The only disruption will be when they connect the new construction with the existing surgical area,” Russell said.
This expansion project is in addition to the recent $12.5 million expansion/remodeling project recently completed at MCRHC, which included a private registration areas, double of the gym space and private exam rooms in the physical therapy department, in addition to a helicopter pad, on the roof of the clinic, and two additional stories to the clinic, which house four provider pods.
Russell said funds to pay for the expansion will come through a few different sources.
“First, we are funding $1.3 million internally from our positive operations,” she said. “Our Rise Up fundraising campaign will also assist us with this project.” In addition, Russell said the hospital received a very positive interest rate below 3 percent, “which was achieved because of our financial strength.”
In regards to the use of property taxes, “We generally say property taxes are saved for capital expenditures, equipment, building, etc.,” Russell said. “We are not taxing anyone for the funding for this project.”
Russell said the completion date is targeted for the summer of 2020.
