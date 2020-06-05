Supervisors discuss ongoing nuisance issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A lengthy discussion surrounding an ongoing nuisance issue in New Haven, was conducted at the June 2 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Complaints have been brought against a citizen who has had a chronic issue with cluttered property.

In 2019 ,the board hired a local party to clean up the premises and then paid for the service. The charges for the cleanup have since been attached to the landowner's taxes. Recently, authorities have noticed that the resident has again moved in clutter, and county officials are trying to determine their next move.

County Attorney Mark Walk told the board that county zoning laws prohibit the landowner from having a junk yard in the area, and the supervisors spent time discussing their different options in dealing with the issue. The board decided to review those options and take action at a future meeting.

The board approved a measure closing county roads for the third annual Main to Main Marathon. The road closures will be in effect from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 for the event.