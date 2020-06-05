Supervisors discuss ongoing nuisance issue

A lengthy discussion surrounding an ongoing nuisance issue in New Haven, was conducted at the June 2 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Complaints have been brought against a citizen who has had a chronic issue with cluttered property.
In 2019 ,the board hired a local party to clean up the premises and then paid for the service. The charges for the cleanup have since been attached to the landowner's taxes. Recently, authorities have noticed that the resident has again moved in clutter, and county officials are trying to determine their next move.
County Attorney Mark Walk told the board that county zoning laws prohibit the landowner from having a junk yard in the area, and the supervisors spent time discussing their different options in dealing with the issue. The board decided to review those options and take action at a future meeting.
The board approved a measure closing county roads for the third annual Main to Main Marathon. The road closures will be in effect from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 for the event.
County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher told the supervisors that the Economic Development Committee has allocated $50,000 from the Economic Development Revolving Loan Program to provide $2,000 loans for smaller businesses in the county.
“We are focusing on helping businesses that didn’t get any federal or state assistance. We are focusing on mom and pop businesses,” said Stonecypher.
Lynn Hemann’s application for Mitchell County’s Construction Incentive Program was approved by the board. Hemann’s application was for a one-story, five-plex apartment building.
As the meeting closed Supervisor Stan Walk stated he had recently seen the unemployment figures for North Iowa and stated that most counties in the area were showing from 11 to 13 percent unemployment in April, while Mitchell County only showed 6.8 percent unemployment.
