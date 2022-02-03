Supervisors continue bridge plan debate

At the Feb. 1 meeting of the Mitchell County Supervisors, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated that in the past the supervisors have sometimes signed off on sets of construction plans. While other times they have not, it is not a requirement to have the board sign, he said.

The Iowa DOT had enquired upon the matter to Brumm.

“I asked Worth County, and they didn’t seem to want to sign off on a set of plans,” Brumm added.

Brumm asked the board is they wanted to sign every title sheet from the county. Supervisor Mike Mayer said he would prefer to follow past procedure.

“As long as you keep us updated all the time,” said Supervisor Jim Wherry. Brumm replied that he always reports to the board.

The specific plan Brumm brought to the board that day was for a bridge with concrete culverts near Stacyville. Brumm indicated the project was progressing in the letting stage.

“We’ve got all of our stuff ready,” he said, adding the turn-in date was Feb. 1. “My signature’s on it, which is the important signature anyway. So it’s still going to go through, and we can still pull it out of letting.”

Brumm said there were two detour revocation agreements for the Iowa DOT, one for the use of Mitchell County Road T38 when Highway 218 in Floyd is closed.

“The other is for the use of our road on the west side of the county, when they did a culvert project on Highway 9,” Brumm said. “We might get enough money for a few loads of rock or a few tons of salt.”

Since the supervisors signed the detour agreements, Brumm said, he also had them sign the revocation agreements. The board approved the two detours.

Recently, Caterpillar contacted Brumm about several used 2015 vintage model all-wheel drive Caterpillar motor graders with full snow equipment. They have 2,000 hours or less of estimated use.

“They’re asking pretty decent pricing,” Brumm said. “We’ve got an old fleet of Volvos that are getting difficult to find parts for.”

Brumm is asking for more information from Caterpillar on the eight motor graders, and he might also speak with Worth County about getting rid of Mitchell County’s Volvos. Because of the cost, Brumm does not want to purchase all eight.

“This is just a seed to plant,” Brumm said. “You can obviously say no, but we had talked about financing Hickory (Avenue) with local dollars out of the current secondary road budget…. If we were to TIF that road, I could utilize those funds for equipment instead. We could take the 2015 machines that have 6,000 or 7,000 hours on them now and turn them into our backups and bring these in with lower hours and start utilizing them.

“It’s just a thought right now. I’m not saying that’s the direction we should take, but I wanted to bring it to you right away so we could think about this a little bit, because those machines are going to be available maybe by the end of March.”

Currently, county crews use six or seven Volvos as backups strictly for snow removal, Brumm said. “When they break, we’ve still got to fix them, because we still need backups for the wintertime.”

Brumm indicated he had bid the last machine, a new Caterpillar, with trade-in at $318,000.

“These are probably $60,000 less,” he said. “They’re older machines, but they’ve got not many hours on them.”

The engineer Brumm is working with on the Highway 105 bridge is on vacation.

“What I’m aiming for is doing a temporary fix and getting it open and then designing a new bridge,” he said. “I think it’s best to do the bridges well into its lifespan of usefulness right now. We put something new underneath it, the top is still going to be old and it’ll need to be fixed.

“We might as well bite the bullet and somehow strategize on how we’re going to pay for it, which we can do if we pull that (bridge) project out and wait for a little while… since it’s not weight restricted yet.”

Brumm added that for his plan to work, he would need to determine a different funding mechanism.

In other business, the supervisors approved spending up to $3,000 on stop-the-bleed medical kits, consisting of a tourniquet, elastic wrap, bandages, gauze, trauma dressing, chest seal, trauma shears and a duffel bag. The county would receive 32 kits the first year divided among the various county departments. The sheriff’s office already is equipped with first aid kits and would not need more.

“Thirty-two kits will disappear fast,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik. “This is our initial start into this mode of having the (first aid) to utilize in the event of a need, whether it be an accident, equipment falling or heaven forbid a shooting.

“Along with this, down the road we’re going to have training.”

One of the departments with a definite need is secondary roads, which uses heavy and potentially dangerous equipment. Brumm said there would be numerous uses and locations for the kits.

“Right now, if something happens we’ve got nothing,” Smolik added. “I’d rather be able to spend this $3,000 than hope we never need to use one of them.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

