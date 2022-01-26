Supervisors approve electrical bid for maintenance garage

On Jan. 25, at the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated that the county was currently sitting at $224,000 a year in bridge funding.

“You can tell by that number it doesn’t do a lot for us in the long term,” Brumm said, noting that in a few years they could be looking at a need of over $1 million in extra funding. “So there’s going to be a necessity somewhere and sometime to find other funding to start fixing bridges.”

In other business, Mitchell County received four electrical bids for the Mitchell County Public Health maintenance garage from local electricians. The board opened the bids from Jim Roll Electric for $6,042.86, from Klapperich Farm Systems for $10,178.18, from Al’s Electric for $9,475, and from Charles Koenigs Electric for $8,980.77.

“They all came and looked at it, and they’re all doing the same thing,” said Supervisor Mike Mayer.

The electrical panel is already in place, installed by Jim Roll Electric.

“He did a temporary and then they moved it inside, because they had to have it to finish the building,” Mayer said. “But this is a little bigger project to run power to all the outlets, the door openers, the lights. It will be all conduit over the surface of the steel.”

The supervisors accepted the lowest electrical bid from Jim Roll Electric for the maintenance garage.

Mitchell County Economic Development Commission Director Sheri Penney reported that her board approved four derelict housing/in-fill lot incentive applications the previous night. Two of these properties are in Osage, one property is in St. Ansgar, and one property is in Riceville. All quotes came back for a rough total of $36,000, according to Penney. Two came back at around $10,000, one between $7,000 and $9,000, and one for $5,850.

“We’re really happy with four,” Penney said. “I know my board was thinking we might have more, but in the first 30 days of the program, the four applicants that we received, I’m happy they’re countywide. We have a lot of our communities represented.”

Penney indicated she will take a photograph of the property as is, documenting the property after demolition, documenting the property once the new home is completed, and tracking the property taxes as is and at completion.

“My recommendation, since this is county money, that you guys approve these,” Penney said. “I think it needs as many eyes as possible as applications come in, or if you’d rather have my board continue to approve it and bring it to you guys. My board did approve all four of those (applicants).”

Supervisor Jim Wherry said he would like to make sure MCEDC is upfront and transparent, and he appreciated Penney’s effort to do so.

“So we know exactly what’s going on,” Wherry said.

Penney said MCEDC’s intention is to clearly document everything in regard to the in-fill lot program.

“If your board approves it and then brings it to us so we can see it, I think we need to be in the loop,” said Mayer. “I think we should probably approve it too so we’re all on the same page.”

Penney indicated that even applications that the MCEDC board does not approve would be brought to the attention of the supervisors.

The board also voted to approve appointing Kelli Daughtery and Larry Mork to the MCEDC board.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

